Critical Analysis: Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) vs. HomeFed (NYSE:HOFD)

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) and HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Altisource Asset Management has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeFed has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

12.2% of Altisource Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of HomeFed shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Altisource Asset Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of HomeFed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Altisource Asset Management and HomeFed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A HomeFed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and HomeFed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management -103.00% N/A -33.70% HomeFed -4.58% -1.17% -0.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and HomeFed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management $15.76 million 2.09 -$2.61 million N/A N/A HomeFed $140.57 million 4.23 -$70,000.00 N/A N/A

HomeFed has higher revenue and earnings than Altisource Asset Management.

Summary

HomeFed beats Altisource Asset Management on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families. It also provides management services to NewSource Reinsurance Company Ltd. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

HomeFed Company Profile

HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties. It also engages in the design engineering, grading raw land, and constructing public infrastructure, such as streets, utilities, and public facilities, as well as develops individual lots for home sites or other facilities. In addition, the company holds interest in Brooklyn Renaissance Plaza, which comprises a 665 room hotel operated by Marriott; and operates an office building complex and parking space garage located in Brooklyn, New York. Further, it holds interest in HomeFed Village III Master, LLC that owns and develops an approximate 450 acre community planned for 948 homes in the Otay Ranch General Plan Area of Chula Vista, California. HomeFed Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

