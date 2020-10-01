Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Given “Buy” Rating at B.Riley Securit

B.Riley Securit reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of CXDO opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. Crexendo has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $84.83 million, a PE ratio of 79.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.14.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Crexendo had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crexendo will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Crexendo, Inc provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.