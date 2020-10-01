Credit Suisse Group Lowers PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded PBF Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.16.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $5.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $34.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($1.19). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 103,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $832,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 427,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,913.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 428,500 shares of company stock worth $3,061,640. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 462,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 109,946 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 996,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 420,427 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 288,142 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

