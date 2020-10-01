Credit Suisse Group Cuts Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $194.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.50.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

NYSE:AMP opened at $154.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.14. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 104.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 17.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 21.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.4% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.