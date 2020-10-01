Cream Finance Price Down 33% Over Last 7 Days (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 1st. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded 33% lower against the dollar. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $8.89 million and $2.31 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance token can currently be bought for about $59.30 or 0.00544600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00266255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00041855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00094812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.61 or 0.01621844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00183958 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

Cream Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

