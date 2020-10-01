CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Issues Earnings Results

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.41), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $2.68 on Thursday. CPI Aerostructures has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $8.55.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVU shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded CPI Aerostructures from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

