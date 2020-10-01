Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.90

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.90 and traded as low as $15.51. Corby Spirit and Wine shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 4,849 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $446.68 million and a P/E ratio of 16.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$15.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.90.

Corby Spirit and Wine Company Profile (TSE:CSW.A)

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

