Copa (NYSE:CPA) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Copa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Copa in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Copa from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Copa from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.08.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $50.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.83. Copa has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $116.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $0.68. Copa had a positive return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 million. Equities research analysts expect that Copa will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Copa by 17.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 167,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Copa in the second quarter valued at $268,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Copa in the second quarter valued at $11,666,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Copa by 237.0% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 36,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Copa by 1.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

