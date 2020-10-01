Cool Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WARM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cool Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WARM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the August 31st total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WARM opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Cool Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.
Cool Technologies Company Profile
Featured Story: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cool Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.