Cool Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WARM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cool Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WARM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the August 31st total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WARM opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Cool Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

Cool Technologies Company Profile

Cool Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of heat dispersion technologies in various product platforms worldwide. Its heat dispersion technology removes heat through composite heat structures and heat pipe architecture. The company also focuses on the development of a parallel power input gearbox for designing a mobile generator system; and an electric load assist technology.

