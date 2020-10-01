Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Receives $12.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.31.

A number of brokerages have commented on VLRS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $7.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.56 million, a PE ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $13.45.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the second quarter valued at about $6,413,000. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 5,045,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,305,000 after acquiring an additional 334,410 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 24.6% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 233,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the first quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,255,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 150,700 shares during the period.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

