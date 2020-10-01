Contrasting Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) and Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)

Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) and Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Hoya shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Hoya has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schaeffler has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hoya and Schaeffler, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hoya 0 0 0 0 N/A Schaeffler 2 0 4 0 2.33

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hoya and Schaeffler’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hoya $5.31 billion 8.04 $1.05 billion $2.79 40.71 Schaeffler $16.16 billion 0.07 $479.36 million $1.15 6.09

Hoya has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Schaeffler. Schaeffler is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hoya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hoya and Schaeffler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hoya 19.23% 16.58% 13.21% Schaeffler -1.51% -7.61% -1.52%

Summary

Hoya beats Schaeffler on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hoya

HOYA Corporation engages in the life care and information technology businesses. The company offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants. It also provides electronics products comprising mask blanks and photomasks for manufacturing semiconductor chips; photomasks for liquid crystal display panels; and glass disks for hard disk drives. In addition, the company offers imaging products that include optical glasses/optical glasses, lens units, colored glass filters, and laser equipment. Further, it provides various IT solutions, which comprise system architecture and information processing, ERP solutions, and Internet services, as well as operates as an application service provider; speech synthesis software; and cloud services. Additionally, the company operates a chain of specialist contact lens stores. HOYA Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components. It also provides chassis systems comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems; and hybrid and electrical drive systems that include hybrid modules, electrical axle drives, and electrical wheel hub drives. The company's Automotive Aftermarket division offers repair solutions for passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and tractors, as well as supporting services. The company's Industrial division provides rolling and plain bearings, linear technology, maintenance products, monitoring systems, and direct drive technology solutions. This division serves customers in the wind, raw materials, aerospace, railway, off-road, two-wheelers, power transmission, and industrial automation sectors, as well as industrial aftermarket, mobility, and energy and raw materials. The company offers its products under Schaeffler, LuK, INA, FAG, and Ruville brands. Schaeffler AG has a strategic partnership with Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft. The company was formerly known as INA Beteiligungsgesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung and changed its name to Schaeffler AG in October 2014. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. Schaeffler AG is a subsidiary of IHO Verwaltungs GmbH.

