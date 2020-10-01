Contango ORE (OTCMKTS:CTGO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.74

Contango ORE Inc (OTCMKTS:CTGO) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and traded as high as $15.00. Contango ORE shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51.

About Contango ORE (OTCMKTS:CTGO)

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold, copper, and associated minerals in the United States. As of June 30, 2018, the company, through a joint venture, had leased or controlled approximately 850,000 acres of exploration properties in Alaska. Contango Ore, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Houston, Texas.

