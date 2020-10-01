ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) Receives $23.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNOB. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 18,427 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,269,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.16. 1,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,523. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $559.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.29. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.31 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 20.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

