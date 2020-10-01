Comparing Tilray (TLRY) and Its Rivals

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) is one of 33 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Tilray to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tilray and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 1 12 2 0 2.07 Tilray Competitors 135 357 403 14 2.33

Tilray currently has a consensus target price of $12.91, indicating a potential upside of 166.17%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 108.31%. Given Tilray’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tilray is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Tilray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Tilray shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tilray and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $166.98 million -$321.17 million -2.87 Tilray Competitors $219.25 million -$99.48 million 2.17

Tilray’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tilray. Tilray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -259.60% -77.77% -21.45% Tilray Competitors -1,150.45% -258.05% -48.97%

Volatility & Risk

Tilray has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray’s peers have a beta of 2.57, suggesting that their average share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tilray peers beat Tilray on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

