Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.16

Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.16 and traded as low as $4.94. Community Bankers Trust shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 17,909 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Community Bankers Trust’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 108,785 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Community Bankers Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 23,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Bankers Trust by 50.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter.

About Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

