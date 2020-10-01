Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CBU. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens started coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $54.46 on Monday. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average of $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 160.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the second quarter worth about $600,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 115.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,736,000 after purchasing an additional 213,992 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the second quarter worth about $82,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

