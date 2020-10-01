Community Bancorp. (VT) (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.77

Community Bancorp. (VT) (OTCMKTS:CMTV)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and traded as high as $12.86. Community Bancorp. (VT) shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 3,243 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $67.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87.

Community Bancorp. (VT) (OTCMKTS:CMTV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Community Bancorp. (VT) had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter.

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides retail banking services to residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings programs, certificates of deposit, and other deposit accounts.

