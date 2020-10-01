Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €3.80 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CBK. Deutsche Bank set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €4.90 ($5.76) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.92 ($5.79).

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €4.19 ($4.93) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a fifty-two week high of €6.83 ($8.04). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €4.67 and a 200 day moving average of €3.98.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

