Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

COLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.22.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $86.98 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $102.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.59.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $316.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 6.66%. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 666,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $52,517,140.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,811,948.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 21,903 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $1,832,624.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,566,559.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,315,966 shares of company stock worth $103,062,694. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.5% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

