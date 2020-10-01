Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th.

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd has increased its dividend by 0.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd alerts:

RNP stock opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $25.35.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.