CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNX Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership which owns, operates and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets primarily in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. CNX Midstream Partners LP, formerly known as CONE Midstream Partners LP, is based in Canonsburg, PA. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut CNX Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CNX Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of CNX Midstream Partners stock opened at $9.16 on Monday. CNX Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $822.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $66.04 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNXM. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 425.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 29.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

