ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.45

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.45 and traded as low as $10.00. ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund shares last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 63,239 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36.

Get ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at $27,000. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 81.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 11.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 864.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 36,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 32,353 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.