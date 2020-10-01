Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) PT Lowered to $14.50

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.50 to $14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CIVB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

CIVB stock opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $24.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $200.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 24.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 43.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 54.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

