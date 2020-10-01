Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) PT Lowered to $14.50 at Piper Sandler

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $16.50 to $14.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

CIVB has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.75 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.05.

CIVB stock opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $200.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.87. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 24.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,082,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 80.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 7.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 117.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 26,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

