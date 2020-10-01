Civic (CVC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $760,614.00

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 1st. Civic has a market cap of $17.97 million and $760,614.00 worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Huobi, Bittrex and ABCC. During the last seven days, Civic has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00266255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00041855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00094812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.61 or 0.01621844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00183958 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Gate.io, Kucoin, COSS, Upbit, ABCC, GOPAX, Radar Relay, OKEx, Kyber Network, Livecoin, Poloniex, Huobi, Vebitcoin, Bittrex, Binance, IDEX, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

