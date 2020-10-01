Chromia (CHR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.68 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Chromia token can currently be bought for about $0.0341 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges. Chromia has a total market cap of $15.04 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chromia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00260002 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00041378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00093884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.81 or 0.01614587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00181109 BTC.

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia’s total supply is 486,391,731 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,010,800 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.