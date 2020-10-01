Christie Group (LON:CTG) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Christie Group (LON:CTG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:CTG opened at GBX 75 ($0.98) on Monday. Christie Group has a 52-week low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 132 ($1.72). The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 million and a PE ratio of 4.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.35.

Christie Group (LON:CTG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 4th. The company reported GBX 15.30 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional business services for leisure, retail, and care sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Business Services; and Stock & Inventory Systems & Services. The Professional Business Services segment engages in valuing, buying, selling, developing, financing, and insuring various businesses; and providing business intelligence, business appraisal, and consultancy services.

