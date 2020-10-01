Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.70

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.70 and traded as low as $12.40. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 630,962 shares traded.

CHP.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.69.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

