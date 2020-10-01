Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $95.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHH. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Longbow Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of CHH opened at $85.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.25. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.68 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.07% and a negative return on equity of 426.09%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 25,895 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $2,458,212.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,104,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 58.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.