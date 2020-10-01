Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Downgraded by Longbow Research

Longbow Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $85.96 on Monday. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $109.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.25.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.07% and a negative return on equity of 426.09%. The firm had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 25,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $2,458,212.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,974 shares in the company, valued at $11,104,341.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 7.8% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 134,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth $1,946,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 10.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,306,000 after buying an additional 29,749 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 68.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 16,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

