Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Receives $79.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.54.

CHH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Longbow Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $85.96 on Monday. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $109.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 426.09% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 25,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $2,458,212.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,104,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.8% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 134,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,946,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,306,000 after acquiring an additional 29,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 16,858 shares during the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

