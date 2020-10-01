Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $1,325.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $1,165.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $783.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,155.83.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG stock opened at $1,243.71 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,384.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 138.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,260.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,017.63.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 127.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.