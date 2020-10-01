China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.75 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “China Unicom Limited is engaged in the provision of cellular, paging, long distance, data and internet services in the People’s Repulic of China. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.75.

NYSE CHU opened at $6.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. China Unicom has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $11.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHU. Morgan Stanley raised its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 68.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,890,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,544 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 18.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,567,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,099,000 after acquiring an additional 404,552 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the second quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 139.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 93,450 shares in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

