China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the August 31st total of 182,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 914,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Pharma stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of China Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get China Pharma alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CPHI opened at $0.36 on Thursday. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.