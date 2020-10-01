China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Short Interest Up 52.1% in September

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the August 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CAAS stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 1.54. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The auto parts company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

China Automotive Systems announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Greenridge Global upped their target price on China Automotive Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised China Automotive Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.