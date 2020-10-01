Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $96.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotia Howard Weill lowered Chevron from a buy rating to a sector perform rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Chevron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.08.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $72.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.10. Chevron has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $122.94. The firm has a market cap of $134.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 146.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 57.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $981,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Chevron by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Chevron by 114.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,558,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $52,425,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

