Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $229.95

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $229.95 and last traded at $229.63, with a volume of 2988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $226.45.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.74.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.76.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total transaction of $217,650.00. Also, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.24, for a total transaction of $501,460.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,862.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,195 shares of company stock worth $1,345,601. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.1% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

