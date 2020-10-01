Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $229.95

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $229.95 and last traded at $229.63, with a volume of 2988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $226.45.
Several analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.74.
The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.76.
In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total transaction of $217,650.00. Also, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.24, for a total transaction of $501,460.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,862.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,195 shares of company stock worth $1,345,601. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.1% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the second quarter worth about $45,000.
About Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL)
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
