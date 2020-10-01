ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) COO Sells $158,115.00 in Stock

ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 10,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $158,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ECOM stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. ChannelAdvisor Corp has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The stock has a market cap of $410.46 million, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

