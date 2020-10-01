Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Change Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Change Healthcare from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Change Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Change Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.93.

CHNG opened at $14.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68. Change Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.55, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.77.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $694.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

