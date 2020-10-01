Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

CCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

In related news, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $113,743.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $3,606,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,506,802.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,171 shares of company stock valued at $7,269,744. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Century Communities by 56.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Century Communities by 1,111.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Century Communities by 8.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,039. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $43.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 2.02.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $776.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

