Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Casinos,Inc. & its subsidiaries,own & operate a limited-stakes gaming casino in Cripple Creek,Colorado & are pursuing a number of additional gaming opportunities internationally & in the U.S.The Company was formed to acquire ownership interests in,and to obtain management contracts with respect to,gaming establishments.The Company generally seeks to enter into gaming operations in areas with attractive demographic attributes,high population densities,local tourism and/or predictable traffic patterns,w/ the long-term objective of establishing geographic project diversification. “

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CNTY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Century Casinos from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Century Casinos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.75.

CNTY opened at $5.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.77.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.25. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 53.63% and a negative net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Casinos will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 191.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 41,454 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 85,591 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 429.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 24,213 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,990,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 246,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.