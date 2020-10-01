Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.22

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and traded as high as $1.23. Cellectar Biosciences shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 198,831 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $511,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $175,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 84.4% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 128,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 58,721 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter worth $52,000. 11.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

