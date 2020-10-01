Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Cavitation Technologies shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 31,192 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

About Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT)

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in liquid processing applications in the United States. It offers Nano Neutralization system for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil. The company also designs technology based systems that are designed to serve various markets, such as vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions, and crude oil yield enhancement.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cavitation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavitation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.