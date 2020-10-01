Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Receives $31.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

CATY stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.42. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $38.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $150.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Director Richard Sun purchased 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $423,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 52.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

