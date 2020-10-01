Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Hits New 12-Month High at $236.35

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $236.35 and last traded at $236.21, with a volume of 19906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.06.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $165.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.27 and a beta of 2.53.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 83.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $38,494,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,983 shares in the company, valued at $40,719,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 626,000 shares of company stock worth $127,483,490. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,575,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,539 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 408.5% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,100,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,265 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,330,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,824,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

