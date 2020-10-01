Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carter Bank & Trust is a state-chartered community bank. It offers business banking services, including business checking, business debit cards and other banking services, including notary services, wire transfer services, night depository services and others; personal banking services, including passbook savings, personal debit cards, telephone banking, money orders and others. Carter Bank & Trust is based in Martinsville, Virginia. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Carter Bank and Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carter Bank and Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of Carter Bank and Trust stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. Carter Bank and Trust has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75.

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Carter Bank and Trust will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Carter Bank and Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Carter Bank and Trust by 72.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Carter Bank and Trust by 39.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Carter Bank and Trust by 26.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 32.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carter Bank and Trust

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

