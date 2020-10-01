Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Capstar Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $9.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $215.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 28.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 148.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the second quarter worth about $104,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstar Financial (CSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.