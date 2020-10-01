Cappasity (CAPP) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 1st. Cappasity has a total market cap of $448,468.47 and approximately $5,233.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cappasity has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Cappasity token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, IDAX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog

Cappasity Token Trading

Cappasity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Cryptopia and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

