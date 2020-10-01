Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Maxim Group downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Benchmark reissued a buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $11.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.30 and a beta of 1.09. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $33.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.66). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1,291.83% and a negative return on equity of 52.48%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,113,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,109,053.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $371,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,991.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,467 shares of company stock worth $3,357,291. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 181.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

