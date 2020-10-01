Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Equities researchers at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.34% from the company’s previous close.

CMBM has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Cambium Networks from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cambium Networks from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cambium Networks from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.92.

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $16.87 on Thursday. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.68 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 1.34%. Research analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Cambium Networks by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Cambium Networks by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 45,566 shares in the last quarter. 13.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

